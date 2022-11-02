The controller unit in the clock tower at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been replaced. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The controller unit in the clock tower at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been replaced. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland clock tower repaired

Iconic timepiece shows correct time once again

Downtown Summerland’s iconic clock tower is continuing to keep time now that an internal controller has been replaced.

The clock, above Summerland Physiotherapy at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road, was installed in 1989 when the building was the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store, owned by the Hallquist family.

The clock tower was installed by the family during the time when Summerland had a Tudor design theme in place for the community’s downtown.

Since the clock was installed, Bruce Hallquist has worked to keep it functioning. “This is the third clock controller I’ve replaced,” he said.

The controller is from Elderhorst Bells, a U.S. company which manufactured the components for the original clock tower.

Hallquist said the cost of the new controller is several thousand dollars, not including the costs of installation.

John Bubb, who assisted with the replacement of the controller, has been interested in the clock tower since he moved to Summerland. In 2010, he and Hallquist replaced the controller and this year, a newer model has been installed.

Bubb said replacing the component is a relatively simple procedure. The new controller will allow the clock to display the correct time following a power outage. The previous controller did not do this, and as a result, if the power went out, the clock would later be incorrect.

He added that he appreciate’s Hallquist’s efforts in keeping the clock functioning.

“It’s neat that Bruce has an interest in it,” he said.

