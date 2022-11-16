Changes are in the works for the structure of Summerland council meetings. The proposed changes affect the Development Application Procedures Bylaw and the Council Procedures Bylaw. (Summerland Review file photo)

Changes are in the works for the structure of Summerland council meetings. The proposed changes affect the Development Application Procedures Bylaw and the Council Procedures Bylaw. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland considering less but longer council meetings

Council to meet every three weeks instead of twice a month

Summerland council is looking at potentially changing how often they meet and how those meetings will be structured.

Under the changes, introduced at the Nov. 14 council meeting, council would meet every three weeks instead of the present schedule of twice a month.

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the benefits of this switch would include a reduced demand on council time, additional time for council members to review materials and improvements to staff time.

Special meetings of council could still be held if needed.

This new schedule would start on a trial basis in March, 2023.

READ ALSO: Summerland council to continue online meetings

READ ALSO: Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Under the proposed change, council would have 18 scheduled meeting days in a year, down from 21 in 2022.

However, Coun. Richard Barkwill questioned whether the reduction in the number of meetings would benefit the council members.

“We wind up with fewer but longer meetings, and longer meetings are not good,” he said. “I don’t think you get good decisions out of a bunch of fatigued councillors who just want to end discussion and go home.”

Statt said the meetings would likely remain at the same length. At present, evening council meetings are scheduled for the second and fourth Mondays of the month, from 6 to 9 p.m.

He added that reducing the number of meetings would give staff additional time for preparation.

Coun. Janet Peake said the workload for members of council has been increasing over the years.

“I’d like to say with my experience of over 20 years doing council, that the work that’s required by councillors and staff has really increased,” she said. “The work of councils are becoming more full-time and less part-time.”

Other changes include delegating minor development variance permit items, adding a consent agenda to the agenda package and reviewing council committees.

Delegating minor development variances to the development services department could speed up the timeline for development projects, from the present length of six weeks to less than three weeks.

Adding a consent agenda would allow routine and non-controversial items to be accepted as a bundle, without discussion. At present, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen uses a consent agenda as part of its regular board meetings.

Reviewing the council committees, commissions and other bodies would allow council to set committees in line with its priorities.

Strategic planning for the new council will be held on Nov. 24 and 25, and will include highlighting areas where the committees may need to be reshaped or renewed, or new committees are added.

Municipal staff will now prepare the necessary amendments for the development application procedures bylaw and the council procedures bylaw. Committees except for the Board of Variance and the Advisory Planning Commission will be paused until council has made recommendations on the future of these committees.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 B.C. teachers disciplined over angry, intimidating behaviour

Just Posted

A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)
Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is searching for missing man Michael Grant Norbeck, last seen in Vernon on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe and well

Ryan Oliverius has produced a docu-series called Decolonizing Wellness thanks to a $10,000 sponsorship from Telus Storyhive Voices. (Decolonizing Wellness image)
Okanagan Indian Band councillor decolonizes Indigenous health in docu-series

The Vernon Elks Lodge will host its first Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Patrons are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and/or cash to the pancake breakfast. (Google Maps)
Vernon Elks serve up Santa toy breakfast