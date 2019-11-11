Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Summerland council is considering changes to its meeting schedule.

At present, regular meetings of council are held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning at 7 p.m. When the Monday is a statutory holiday, the meeting is held the next day Municipal Hall is open.

Council meetings run long in Summerland

In addition, council holds Committee of the Whole meetings, special meetings, closed meetings and public hearings related to development applications.

The proposed amendments call for changing the time of regular meetings to 1:30 and 6 p.m.

The 1:30 p.m. meeting would provide the opportunity to schedule delegations to council, policy discussion and operational items, while the evening meetings would include development applications and bylaws, and would allow for public hearing prior to the meeting.

Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the proposed change is similar to the schedule in place in Penticton, where an afternoon session and an evening session are held.

He said the proposed structure brings with it some efficiencies, especially in the evenings.

