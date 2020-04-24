Summerland’s municipal council will consider seven development variance permit applications at its April 27 meeting. (Stock photo)

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

While restrictions are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, construction activity is continuing in Summerland.

The agenda for the April 27 meeting of Summerland’s municipal council has seven development variance permit applications scheduled.

These include applications about retaining walls, setback changes and landscaping variances to properties around the community. These projects may proceed, despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

READ ALSO: Building inspector urges renovators to get permits

READ ALSO: Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Mayor Toni Boot said some in the community are using the shutdowns during the pandemic as an opportunity to take on projects at their homes.

“If they have the money set aside, this is the perfect time to be starting these projects,” she said.

She added that permits are needed before the work is started, not after it has been completed.

“If you don’t have the required permits in place, you are in contravention,” she said.

Normally, council meetings allow the opportunity for public comment about such variances. During the pandemic, the meeting is held electronically, without members of the public physically present.

The meeting without public attendance is permitted under Ministerial Order M083 (COVID-19) and the meeting will be recorded and posted to the municipality’s website at summerland.ca.

More complex items, such as Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw amendments as well as other significant matters, will be deferred until after the pandemic is over and council is able to hold meetings with the public present once again.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
51% of Vernon bylaw calls linked to street entrenched population
Next story
Princeton faces pandemic in solid financial shape

Just Posted

Vernon hospital staff applaud Okanagan Spirits for gift of clean hands

The Vernon and Kelowna distillery has donated 25,000 bottles of its hand sanitizer

51% of Vernon bylaw calls linked to street entrenched population

Bylaw calls for service show 11 per cent increase over 2018

350 parking meters broken in downtown Vernon

City councillors to look at beefing up parking meters to deter vandals, thieves

Enderby drive-in theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

North Okanagan officers stand silent in honour of fallen Mountie

RCMP detachments across the country honoured of Const. Heidi Stevenson, victim of mass shooting

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Princeton faces pandemic in solid financial shape

The municipality is not considering layoffs as this time

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Most Read