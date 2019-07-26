Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Letter needed in application for gaming grant funding

Summerland’s municipal council will write a letter of support for the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre to assist in a grant funding application.

The letter is needed as the food bank is applying to the Community Gaming Grant once again this year.

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

READ ALSO: Unisus students raise money for Summerland Food Bank

“The letters of support offered by our community partners serve to provide the Community Gaming Grants Branch with an illustration of the value the Food Bank and Resource Centre adds to Summerland,” said Hal Roberts, resource coordinator for the facility.

Each year, the municipality provides funding to the food bank and resource centre to assist in its operations.

The facility also receives funding from other sources, including the gaming grant.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional
Next story
Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

Just Posted

Surprise! British youth band holds farmer’s market flash mob

It was a boisterous Thursday morning at the Vernon Farmer’s Market as… Continue reading

North Okanagan team tops Ride Don’t Hide fundraising for third straight year

Liam’s Lunar Dragons has raised close to $90,000 for Canadian Mental Health in last three years

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Vernon

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Care costs for 42 horses seized near Vernon now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Vernon’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Kelowna sees surge in ’90s, ’80s clothing trends

Your favourite outfit may have been inspired by ol’ school looks

Most Read