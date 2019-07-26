Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Summerland’s municipal council will write a letter of support for the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre to assist in a grant funding application.

The letter is needed as the food bank is applying to the Community Gaming Grant once again this year.

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

READ ALSO: Unisus students raise money for Summerland Food Bank

“The letters of support offered by our community partners serve to provide the Community Gaming Grants Branch with an illustration of the value the Food Bank and Resource Centre adds to Summerland,” said Hal Roberts, resource coordinator for the facility.

Each year, the municipality provides funding to the food bank and resource centre to assist in its operations.

The facility also receives funding from other sources, including the gaming grant.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.