A quick response by Kelsey Enns of Summerland Power helped to control a house fire at a property on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland on June 24. (Contributed)

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

On June 24, lightning caused a structure fire on Garnet Valley Road and multiple power outages in Summerland.

That day, Kelsey Enns, one of the District’s Power Line Technicians, was responding to a power outage in Garnet Valley caused by a lightning strike. When he arrived, the homeowners were leaving to Kelowna.

After speaking to them they left the property and Kelsey walked around the house planning to climb a power pole to restore power when he discovered the house was on fire.

The gas line was in flames and had ignited the side of the home.

Concerned for anyone who may be in the home he banged on the door and woke a sleeping resident.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tool bag donated to young lineman in memory of Summerland foreman

READ ALSO: Summerland Power service extended

Enns quickly extinguished the visible flames on the outside of the home, turned off the gas supply and notified the Summerland Fire Department.

The fire department quickly responded and further extinguished the fire which had made its way into the exterior wall.

Peter Thiessen, owner of the property and a new resident of Summerland’s Garnet Valley stated,

“Having worked with the RCMP for 30 years and with a son in the sire Service, the immediate response from the time I called to when Kelsey called me back and arrived at my home was outstanding and exceptional,” said Peter Thiessen, owner of the property and a new resident of Summerland.

“His assessment of the situation was immediate. If it wasn’t for him and the professionalism of all the emergency responders, this could have ended in disaster for our family.”

Jeremy Storvold, manager of Summerland’s electrical utility, said Enns responded quickly.

“Kelsey’s quick response made us all very proud and he was very enthusiastic about that opportunity to save the day. We were all smiles here. Big thank you to Kelsey for his good work,” he said.

Summerland mayor Toni Boot also thanked Enns for his efforts.

“Your ability to assess the situation and act quickly under pressure has resulted in a pretty grateful and extremely lucky customer,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures
Next story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Just Posted

Lumby Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Morning Start: Flying is greener than you think

Your morning start for Monday, June 29, 2020

Vernon Paralympian calls it a career

Curt Minard, three-time Canadian Para snowboard cross champ and Paralympian, retires at 41

Vernon Vipers continue lineup rebuild

The 10th player recruited is named Third; Ayden Third joins Snakes’ Den from Regina

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Most Read