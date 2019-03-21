Summerland experiences effects of sudden warm temperatures

The sudden onset of warm spring temperatures has resulted in rapid melting and a minor slide, but officials with the municipality of Summerland say the conditions are typical for this time of the year.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the snow pack levels this year have been considerably lower than last year’s snow pack.

Last year, creeks spilled their banks and the level of Okanagan Lake rose, causing flooding along the lakeshore.

But this year, the snow pack has been much lower than normal.

The latest measurements, taken on March 1, showed a snow pack level of 82 per cent of the historical average for that date at the Summerland Reservoir and 60 per cent of the historical average at Isintok Lake.

A year ago, on April 1, 2018, the snow pack measurements taken at the Summerland Reservoir and at Isintok Lake both showed considerably more snow than normal. On that date, both sites were at 159 per cent of the historical averages.

However, despite the lower snow pack levels this year, the community is already experiencing signs of spring snow melt.

Portions of the Dale Meadows Sports Complex are under water, with ducks swimming in shallow ponds near bleachers.

Nearby fields are also covered with water, but Tynan said there is nothing unusual about the conditions in this area.

Earlier this month, municipal crews were called after a minor landslide occurred in the Garnet Valley area of Summerland.

“That’s the typical freeze and thaw scenario,” Tynan said.

While the water ran for a few hours and while police were called to direct traffic on the road, Tynan said such conditions are typical during the snow melt.

