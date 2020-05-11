Farm fresh food is on display at the Summerland Fall Fair. This year, the fair has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers had earlier hoped to postpone date of agricultural celebration

The Summerland Fall Fair, which had been scheduled for Sept. 26, has now been cancelled entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In anticipation of ongoing pandemic threats including the possibility of a second wave in the autumn, the fair is being postponed until attending this community event is completely safe,” said Fall Fair Society president Thomas Tumbach. “Hopefully, that will be by autumn of 2021.”

Earlier, organizers has pushed the date from early September to later in the month.

READ ALSO: Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

The uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in the decision to postpone the fair.

Planning for the fair requires months of preparation by the board, volunteers, growers, and exhibitors.

“This year would have marked the 108th annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland,” said Denise MacDonald, vice-president of the society.

After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland was re-imagined in 2018 and 2019.

“The strong support shown by the municipal council, sponsors and volunteers over the years is greatly appreciated,” MacDonald said.

The Fall Fair committee will continue to work with as many Summerland farmers, gardeners, and related businesses as possible in order to make the future fall fair the social event of the year for agriculture. Anyone who falls into any of these categories is asked to contact the summerlandfallfair@gmail.com (or katie.sardinha@gmail.com.)

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agricultural ShowAgricultureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Okanagan agricultural business

Just Posted

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Possible thunderstorm forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for the week of May 11

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Coldstream boat launches open, beaches remain closed

Kalavista boat launch opens May 12 for locals, May 15 for others

Explosion at Lavington pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Tickets issued for garbage violations in Summerland

Conservation officers concerned about behaviour attracting bears to residential areas

Summerland Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers had earlier hoped to postpone date of agricultural celebration

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

Most Read