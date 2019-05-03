Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

Summerland firefighters were called early Friday morning to extinguish an abandoned campfire on Bathville Road at the Princeton-Summerland Road.

The call came in at 6:44 a.m. and the fire was extinguished quickly, said Rob Robinson, Summerland’s deputy fire chief.

Robinson added that abandoned campfires are an ongoing problem during the warmer months.

Campfires are currently permitted, but fire bans may be put in place during the summer.

READ ALSO: Summerland rescinds campfire ban

READ ALSO: Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

At present, there are no fire bans in place in the region under the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, which includes Summerland and the South Okanagan.

Last year, during a hot and dry season, Summerland had a fire ban in place from July 20 until Sept. 14. In 2017, Summerland imposed a campfire ban from July 3 until Sept. 22.

The last two years have had the worst fire seasons in British Columbia’s history.

In 2018, a total of 2,068 fires burned 1,334,183 hectares provincewide. In the Kamloops Fire Centre’s region, 425 wildfires destroyed 54,305 hectares. These fires included the Mount Conkle fire and the Mount Eneas fire, which both resulted in evacuation orders and alerts for parts of Summerland.

In 2017, there were 1,266 wildfires reported in British Columbia, burning 1,216,053 hectares.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre, the present fire risk in Penticton and the surrounding area is at 3 or a moderate danger rating.

So far this year, a total of 105 wildfires have burned provincewide, destroying 527 hectares. In the Kamloops Fire Centre’s region, 22 fires have burned 179 hectares.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country
Next story
Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Just Posted

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering and being denied to adopt

Grand Parade walk for Multiple Sclerosis comes to Vernon

Three teams have already signed up for the Vernon parade, which will take place June 1 in Polson Park.

Vernon and Penticton Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Vernon and Penticton of two of 11 events taking play Saturday, May 16 to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Nature’s Fare encourages use of reusable bags

Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.

Tickets for annual hospital gala almost sold out

The gala is being help in support of Operation: Surgical Care for Life, a campaign which aims to reduce hospital wait times, increase surgical capacity and improve patient outcomes.

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Most Read