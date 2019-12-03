FOOD BANK VOLUNTEERS Stacy Mendes, left, Barry Smith and Ingrid Wuensche of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre sort food at the centre. Over the past 12 months, 536 people from 266 households received assistance from the facility. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Food Bank assisted 536 people over past 12 months

147 children included among those who received assistance

Volunteers at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre are busy providing food to people in need within the community.

John Bubb, president of the food bank, said during the past 12 months, a total of 536 people in Summerland, including 147 children, received food from the food bank at least once.

This works out to roughly one in 22 people living in the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

READ ALSO: Summerland Food Bank volunteers prepare to pack holiday hampers

He added that there is a need for food and cash donations at the food bank, especially at this time of year as some families in the community are struggling with winter and holiday expenses.

There were 266 households who used the food bank over the past 12 months, including 72 single-parent families, 31 two-parent families, 43 couples without children and 120 single people.

This year, 79 households were receiving assistance from the centre for the first time.

Of those receiving assistance from the food bank, 67 listed employment as their primary income source.

“The cost of living is higher than people on low incomes can afford,” Bubb said.

In addition, 81 were on provincial disability support, 47 were on social assistance and 30 were on pension.

While there were 2,990 visits to the food bank to pick up food, the centre also received 306 visits from people needing the laundry facilities and 632 from those requesting a shower.

The centre has 73 volunteers, who contributed a total of 1,686 hours over the past 12 months.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs
Next story
Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Just Posted

Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

RDNO rescinds precautionary notice but the water source change is still in place

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Man pleads guilty to assault of Vernon bus driver

The offence took place on Aug. 19, 2019, at the downtown station

Evacuation of Vernon aquatic centre a ‘false alarm’

Closure on Monday afternoon was due to a minor water line break in chlorination room

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

LETTER: Canada must benefit from its own oil supply

Until an alternative is found, oil is in

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Most Read