The intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road and Solly Road has the most crashes of any intersection in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland intersection had 139 crashes in five years

Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road and Solly Road was worst site for collisions

A Summerland intersection has been the site of 139 crashes between 2017 and 2021, with 27 last year alone.

The intersection, at Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road and Rosedale Avenue, is consistently the worst crash site in the community, according to statistics released by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

Of the 139 crashes at this site, 54 resulted in injuries or fatalities, while 85 had material damages with no injuries or fatalities. This intersection has been the site of more crashes than any intersection in the city of Penticton, even though Penticton has a much larger population.

The intersection is by far the worst collision site in the community, with at least 25 crashes recorded there each year. In April, 2021, the intersection was the site of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.

Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment said speed is a factor at this intersection.

“People need to reduce their speed,” he said, adding that the decline for vehicles travelling from the north can affect speed in this area. He said the B.C. Highway Patrol has identified this intersection as a problem area and is monitoring traffic there.

Preston said some of the crashes at this intersection include single-vehicle accidents as well as multi-vehicle collisions.

The second-worst crash site in Summerland is Highway 97 and Rosedale Avenue, where 28 collisions have been recorded between 2017 and 2021.

According to the statistics, of the 10 worst intersections in Summerland, nine are at Highway 97. These included Highway 97 at Bentley Road and Matsu Drive, Highway 97 at Johnson Street, Highway 97 at Lakeshore Drive South, Highway 97 at Jones Flat Road, Highway 97 at Arkell Road, Highway 97 at Atkinson Road and Higway 97 at Callan Road.

The intersection of Jubilee Road West and Victoria Road North in downtown Summerland was the site of 14 crashes between 2017 and 2021. Four of these involved injuries.

