Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

The municipality of Summerland has lifted an evacuation order and rescinded evacuation alerts.

However, one property, at35888 Garnet Valley Road remains under an evacuation order, and properties on Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse Road are on an evacuation alert. Evacuation alerts also remain in effect for 23411 and 25200 Callan Rd. and 951 Meadow Valley Rd.

Last week, after an evacuation order had been issued for Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse Road, the road was closed to all traffic except firefighting and emergency crews.

The changes came as firefighting conditions are improved today.

Earlier, the order and alerts had been put in place as a result of the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland.

The lightning-caused is now at 1,516 hectares in size and is classified as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are 112 firefighters on the scene, and ground crews, heavy equipment and air support are at the fire.

Previous story
Update: Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares
Next story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Just Posted

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash

Accident occurred near Upper Room Mission July 23, patient in unknown condition

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Crime in Vernon on decline: Stats Canada

Total crime rates dropped more than seven per cent in 2017 compared to 2016

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake in Kelowna

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Salvation Army brass to perform with Okanagan Military Tattoo

Tattoo is July 28-29 in Vernon, gospel brass to perform non-denominational service July 29

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Most Read