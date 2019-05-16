Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

Summerland’s municipal council and staff are in shock after a former lifeguard and aquatic centre supervisor was arrested and charged with child sexual assault and pornography charges.

On Wednesday, Ed Casavant, 54, of Penticton was charged with 10 counts relating to incidents from 2008 to 2014.

Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, worked at the aquatic centre for more than 30 years, before retiring in late 2018.

READ ALSO: Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

“We recognize this situation is deeply upsetting to our community – to any community,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “It’s upsetting to us as well. We know people will have questions, and we will do our best to answer them when it is appropriate and when we have the authorities’ permission to do so.”

The 10 charges against Casavant are are two counts of making or publishing child pornography, one count of importing or distributing child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, one count of secretly observe/record nudity in private place, one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference of person under 16 and one count of invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Boot added that the municipality is now focussing on ensuring that those affected will be able to get the help they need, and to take measures an incident of this nature cannot happen again.

“We want all Summerland residents and visitors to know that public safety, and particularly the safety and well-being of our children, matters most,” Boot said.

“We will do everything in our power to provide municipal facilities where people can feel comfortable, safe and free from harm or discrimination.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques announces winners of science contest from space
Next story
B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Just Posted

Repair work on Vernon’s 27th Street starts Tuesday

Base repairs between 32nd Avenue and Highway 6 start Tuesday; repaving begins in September

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Recreational Vehicle Sani-Dump now open

The temporary location for the facility is located in the 3800 block of 31 Street

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

Okanagan-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

Most Read