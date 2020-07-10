The Summerland Ornamental Gardens have been closed to the public since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A reopening date has not yet been determined. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Gardeners and volunteers are tending the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, but there are no plans to open the gates to the public.

The gardens, a long-time Summerland attraction, were closed in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the gardens are on the property of the Summerland Research and Development Centre, under Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the decision on when to reopen will be made by the facility, not the Friends of the Summerland Gardens.

At the end of May, four people from the Friends of the Summerland Gardens were permitted on site to plant the cannas and dahlias as well as some of the perennials.

Staff and volunteers have been at the gardens in June, weeding and maintaining areas of the gardens and working with the irrigation system.

“It’s looking pretty good up there. The perennials are doing well,” said Bonnie Fulton, chair of Friends of the Summerland Gardens.

She added that because of the COVID-19 precautions, the gardens staff and volunteers did not plant annuals this year.

“Without annual plantings this year, time can be spent on managing, rearranging and expanding our perennial beds. We are excited to begin to plan how this year will unfold for the garden beds and surrounding areas,” Fulton said.

