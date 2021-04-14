Summerland park partially closed to vehicle traffic

Giant’s Head Mountain Park gates will be closed to cars until noon

Hikers are still able to climb to the top of Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland, but the paved road to the upper parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon and all day on Sundays. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Vehicle access on Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland will be limited, but not stopped entirely.

Graham Stattt, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the road in the mountain park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m until noon, but open to vehicles from noon until 9 p.m. On Sunday, it will be closed to vehicle traffic all day.

The decision was made in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Statt said the mountain park is seeing plenty of activity now, since other venues are not available.

This is not the first time the mountain park has been closed to vehicle traffic.

In 2020, the gate was closed to vehicle access because of concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, including 2017 and 2018, the park was closed to vehicles because of the risk of wildfires.

