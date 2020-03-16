CLOSED The Summerland Aquatic Centre and the Summerland Arena are still open, despite concerns about the risk of coronavirus (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland recreation facilities closed

Aquatic centre and arena have been closed to curb spread of COVID-19

The municipality of Summerland has closed its recreational facilities and related programs until further notice.

The announcement came on Monday evening in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre has been closed, and all associated recreational programs have been cancelled until further notice.

The Summerland Arena has also been closed until further notice.

“The District of Summerland believes that in the best interest of the community and our staff, the closing of these facilities for the time being is a responsible thing to do,” said Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer.

“Based on the advice received from the provincial government on March 16 that mass gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided, and the difficulties in practicing safe social distancing in these facilities, the district is supporting this requirement with these closures.”

The World Health Organization has announced the novel coronavirus is a pandemic. Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs.

While research is ongoing, there is no proven vaccine or other treatment for this pandemic.

