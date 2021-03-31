Tables are set up along the side of The Beanery Cafe in Summerland. Because of the latest COVID-19 restrictions, indoor dining is not permitted at present. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Summerland restaurants, pizzarias, coffee shops and pubs have made adjustments to cope with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

On March 29, the British Columbia provincial government announced restrictions in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions began March 29 at midnight and extend three weeks to April 19. Pubs and restaurants must halt indoor dining, although takeout, delivery and patio dining are not affected. In addition, in-person religious services are cancelled, as are indoor adult group fitness activities.

READ ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

READ ALSO: Penticton restaurants reeling under new restrictions

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the new restrictions.

“Our family would like to thank all our customers for supporting us during these difficult times,” a statement from the restaurant reads. “We have decided to close for the next few weeks to prepare our patio for a beautiful spring and summer. We are expecting new furnishings and this will give us a chance to set up a fabulous outdoor area. We have always focused on in-house dining and feel opening the kitchen just for take out will cost us more than closing.”

Other restaurants in Summerland are offering take-out or patio service. These include Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub, Second Home Cafe and Grill and Country Cafe. Granny’s Cafe is open Thursdays only until after the restrictions are lifted. Customers can order takeout or dine on the patio.

The Beanery Cafe is open for takeout and limited patio service, while True Grain has not offered patio service since the first COVID-19 restrictions began in March, 2020.

Takeout and delivery are available from Yaki’s Pizza and Subs, Murray’s Pizza and Pasta and Prima Pizza and Chicken.

Specialty restaurants, such as Just Delicious Japanese Bistro, Beijing Restaurant and Happy House Chinese Restaurant, are all for takeout.

Subway is open for takeout only, while Tim Hortons, Dairy Queen and A&W are offering takeout and drive-through service.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, urges residents to support restaurants during this time by ordering takeout or delivery, or by buying a gift certificate.

“These businesses have been here for the community,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Vernon issues reminder of outdoor dining guidelines
Next story
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning local businesses that con artists have been using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers into returning extra currency Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (KMR Photography/Flickr)
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Police have received several reports of people using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers

Crews from the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments were called to a report of an electrical fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31. Everybody associated with the home was safely outside. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Crews respond to Coldstream electrical fire

Home in 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive reported fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31

Smoke billowed from a trailer fire near a storage facility in Vernon off Highway 97 on March 31, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
WATCH: Vehicle fire doused near Vernon storage centre

The fire off Highway 97 was in close proximity to storage units, trailers and other vehicles

Sweet Hoopla is one eatery in Vernon that took advantage of the patio program last spring. (City of Vernon photo)
City of Vernon issues reminder of outdoor dining guidelines

Measures are in place to allow for the temporary expansion of patios, other outdoor operations

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

Three patients test positive; appointments, emergency care unaffected

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the latest COVID-19 restrictions. However, other restaurants in the community are offering takeout, delivery and patio dining options. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

The popular Penticton Elvis Festival is cancelled again this June again. (File photo)
Penticton Elvis Festival cancelled

“It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment we can’t host our Festival again this year”

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

(File photo)
First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Most Read