Summerland retrofits its streetlights

The municipality of Summerland plans to change 885 streetlights in the community to LEDs. This retrofit is expected to result in savings of more than $72,000 a year as well as a reduction in electricity consumption of almost 600,000 kilowatt hours a year.

Summerland will upgrade many of the streetlights in the community.

The Streetlight LED Retrofit Project, made possible with funding through the Federal Gas Tax fund, is in the final stages, with 885 streetlights being converted to LEDs.

This project is expected to generate annual savings more than $72,000 in operating costs and a payback period of 4.6 years.

“The District of Summerland is excited to be taking this step to improve the lighting in our community while also providing a net savings to our taxpayers,” said Mayor Peter Waterman. “Our investment in energy-efficient LED lighting means that our residents and businesses can enjoy brighter, safer streets at the same time as we reduce the demand on the grid for electric power.”

The retrofit project is expected to reduce Summerland’s electricity consumption by almost 600,000 kilowatt hours a year.

It is also expected to provide a better quality of light on the streets.

The installation work is to begin on Monday and will be completed in mid-October.

Roughly 70 per cent of streetlights in Summerland will be upgraded and converted to LEDs. These are for the “cobrahead” and “dawn to dusk” lights.

The municipality is also reviewing the business case for converting other streetlight styles to LEDs. This will be discussed in the 2019 budget process.

The new lights were designed to minimize light shining onto private property and into green spaces, and to preserve Summerland’s dark skies.

The colour of the lights was selected to address concerns about the potential health impacts of more blueish lights.

In addition, energy audits of all major municipally-owned buildings and a green fleet study are planned for the next six months and will form the basis for a new Corporate Climate Action Plan.

A renewal of the Community Climate Action Plan will also take place in the coming months.

Residents and businesses interested in participating in the planning process are asked to email climate.action@summerland.ca or call 250-404-4068 to be added to the climate action email list.

