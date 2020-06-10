(Stock photo)

Summerland school to present video of graduation ceremonies

110 Grade 12 students to receive high school diplomas over three days

Grade 12 students at Summerland Secondary School will receive their high school diplomas this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Raja Gupta, the teacher organizing the graduation ceremonies, said this year’s event will be different from past years.

Because of the physical distancing directives, only seven graduates will receive their diplomas at any given time.

Each graduate may have up to four guests present for the event.

These “mini-ceremonies” will allow the school to meet the provincial requirements for public gatherings and public meetings.

The diplomas will be handed out over three days and a videographer will record the proceedings.

The diploma presentations, speech by the valedictorians, presentation of the Verrier award and presentation of the bursaries will all be shown to the public online Friday, June 24.

Gupta said around 110 students are expected to graduate this year.

The presentation video is expected to run an hour and a half.

While parents of graduating students have been working on additional events for the students, including a parade downtown, the provincial directives are affecting the celebrations.

In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province has stated that public gatherings have been limited to no more than 50 people.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the municipality will work with the parents to find ways to hold celebrations for the graduating students.

“We’re happy to work with the grad committee to see if there are other options available to them,” he said.

