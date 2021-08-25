A Summerland store clerk was injured in an incident that eventually led police to arrest two Penticton men. File photo

Summerland store clerk injured by car as alleged shoplifters flee parking lot

RCMP arrested two men at a Penticton home and also seized several firearms and illegal drugs

Two Penticton men face numerous charges after a Summerland store clerk was struck by a car.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at about 10 a.m.

According to Summerland RCMP, the suspects allegedly left Nesters, on Victoria Road North in the 13,000 block, with merchandise that was not paid for.

The clerk approached a parked car to prevent the men from leaving, according to Penticton Cst. James Grandy.

“One of the men driving the vehicle drove forward into the employee, causing him injury before immediately departing,” said Grandy.

Following the incident, officers were led to a residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton.

“Officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved,” said Grandy. “Additionally, several firearms suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home.”

Both accused are in their early thirties and are to appear in BC Provincial Court in Penticton, on Oct. 13.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
