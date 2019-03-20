Summerland students discuss issues with council

Initiative opens dialogue between high school students and elected representatives

By Joshua Oggelsby

Students at Summerland Secondary School are becoming involved with Summerland’s municipal council.

The district of Summerland was approached by Summerland Secondary School principal Alan Stel for the possibility of having a group of students involved with the council.

The goal behind this initiative is to help raise a voice within the community and improve the working relationship between the municipality and the school.

“We are looking at a council size of six to eight students to represent the school and the interests of youth within the community,” said Stel. “Its a great opportunity and we believe that if it gets off the ground it could be very successful.”

RELATED: Summerland Aquatic Centre nears end of serviceable life

RELATED: Underfunding, bad repairs, cited for why Canadian roads are breaking down

The plan is to have a meeting at the school once a month to discuss issues and possibly have a student represented at the next municipal meeting.

The first meeting, held on March 14, included 12 students and featured discussions on issues affecting the community.

Major issues identified included the Summerland Aquatic Centre and the roads.

The pool is past its life and it would cost around $3 million to build a new one. Summerland council would have to get a grant for it and taxes would increase

The road issues that were brought up were for Giants Head Road. There are plans for the road to be improved. The estimated cost of the road work is around $6 million because improvements to the water system would also be needed.

The pipes in the area were installed from around 1910 to 1930.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around
Next story
Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Just Posted

Gravity has no hold on Vernon’s Magnetic Hill

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Portion of Armstrong road closed after explosive discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Vernon

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday

Slow start for LGBTQ safe place program: Vernon coordinator

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe.

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Okanagan petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Tips on how to keep deer out of your garden

‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

Musicians gathered to discuss how to save Kelowna’s music scene

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

Most Read