CINNAMON BUNS Food Studies 12 students from Summerland Secondary School prepared and sold cinnamon buns in a school fundraiser to benefit the Kelowna Food Bank. From left are Sam Baker, Dylan Clease and Chelsea Robinson. (Photo submitted)

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

Students at Summerland Secondary School are challenging Kelowna students to raise money to support the Kelowna Food Bank.

The Summerland students in the Food Studies 12 class have been learning about food insecurity, locally and globally. At the end of April, students visited the Summerland Food Bank and met with organizers.

Chelsea Robinson, a Grade 12 student at Summerland Secondary School, said while Summerland’s food bank is doing well with food stocks and donations, the Kelowna Food Bank is not doing as well.

She added that a statistic on the Central Okanagan Food Bank website states 33 per cent of food bank clients in the region are under the age of 15.

READ ALSO: Summerland food bank distributes hampers

READ ALSO: Credit Union provides support to Summerland Food Bank

The students decided to make cinnamon buns and sell them at the school to raise money to help the food bank.

“Our hope is to challenge and inspire other Kelowna schools to create fundraisers to help their local food bank,” Robinson said. “We want to generate a buzz and create awareness with a bit of healthy competition.”

The fundraiser, on May 7, raised a total of $445.

The recipe came from Tori Wesszer at Fraiche Nutrition.

Marnie Mennell, foods studies teacher at Summerland Secondary School, said the response to the fundraiser exceeded her expectations.

“I was hoping for $100,” she said.

She added that there is a year-round need at food banks in the Okanagan Valley and beyond, but donations tend to increase around Thanksgiving and in the lead-up to Christmas.

The students are now challenging all Kelowna students to create a fundraiser to help the Kelowna Food Bank.

