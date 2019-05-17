Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

Teams of Summerland students are participating in the $100 Challenge, an initiative from the Summerland Rotary Club.

The challenge provides students with $100 to use for fundraising to benefit the charity of their choice.

Mirjana Komljenovic of the Summerland Rotary Club said there are six teams of students involved this year. She added that students from the high school approached the Summerland Rotary Club about the program for this year.

The initiative started earlier this month and will continue until late June.

Student causes this year include LGBTQ+, the Critteraid animal sanctuary and fundraising for a student trip to Cambodia to help build orphanages.

Some of the student projects from past years have included preparing food to help the One Person Project, a car wash to help the Summerland Music Camp and the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society, a barbecue to help the Heart and Stroke Foundation and an initiative to raise awareness of declining bee populations.

