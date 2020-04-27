Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland’s municipal council has further extended the deadline to pay this year’s property taxes. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland’s municipal council has further extended the deadline for property tax payments.

The decision, at a special meeting of council on April 24, extended the deadline from Sept. 4 to Sept. 30.

In addition, the penalty for late payments will begin on Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to rise by 4.0%

“This change will provide further relief for those in the community that need additional time for property tax payments”, said Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “As changes come down from the provincial government, the district will continue to adapt and provide flexibility where we can to support the needs of our residents.”

The changes came after the municipality received information from the province that provided increased flexibility for municipalities to assist residents with the payment of property taxes.

Earlier, on April 17, Summerland council had extended the property tax deadline from July 3 to Sept. 4, with late payment penalties to begin on Oct. 1.

The extended deadlines come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous communities around the province have either extended tax deadlines or readjusted their budgets as a result of the pandemic.

In Summerland, council will proceed with its four per cent tax increase, but is allowing additional time to pay.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government