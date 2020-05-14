The playground at Summerland Middle School is closed in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. School boards, municipal governments and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have all closed playgrounds and other facilities during the pandemic. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland to begin reopening amenities

Summerland Skatepark will reopen on May 15; other facilities to follow

The municipality of Summerland is beginning to reopen public facilities which had been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Summerland’s beaches, trails, boat launch and casual use parks remained open during the provincial health emergency, other facilities had been closed.

After careful consideration and in accordance with Provincial health requirements and recommendations, the District will be taking a cautious approach to reopening of outdoor spaces and facilities, beginning with the following:

• May 15 –The Summerland Skatepark will be open from dawn until dusk

• May 16 – Outdoor washrooms will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and Memorial Park

• May 23 – Powell Beach Park Gate and outdoor washroom will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• May 23 – Powell Beach Park Tennis Courts

• May 23 – Peach Orchard Campground Pickleball/Multi-use Courts

• June 1 – Peach Orchard Campground

READ ALSO: Summerland closes playgrounds

READ ALSO: COVID-19 prompts closures in Summerland

Visitors are expected to ensure physical distancing of a minimum of two metres and to not attend if they are sick or experiencing symptoms.

Signs will be on display regarding requirements. If overcrowding or other issues arise, the municipality may be required to close these spaces.

“Enhanced cleaning protocols and educational signage will be put in place for public washrooms,” said Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer. “Bylaw enforcement staff will be monitoring all parks and amenities over the May long weekend to ensure protocols in place are respected.”

Other district park amenities such as playgrounds, spray park, basketball courts, volleyball courts and Giant’s Head Mountain park gate remain closed, as well as organized sports and park rentals until enhanced protocols have been determined.

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre and Arena also remain closed.

The municipality is working with various agencies such as the BC Parks and Recreation Association, viaSport, National Lifesaving Society and Municipal Insurance Association of BC under the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer to establish and implement the necessary protocols for a safe return to social and physical recreation activities needed to boost community health and resilience.

“Summerland has many outdoor recreational spaces within its municipal boundaries, and we want the community to enjoy these amenities,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “District staff continue to follow the directives of the B.C. public health officer and will be ensuring that all healthy and safety protocols as reopening progresses are in place. While we encourage residents to use our parks and trails, it is with the expectation that folks will continue to do their part in slowing the transmission of the coronavirus.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance
Next story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

Just Posted

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Vernon pro golfer dons green for mental health

Brady Stead looks to raise funds, awareness for mental health charities and his blossoming career

Vernon musician on self-isolating tour

CJ Bissett is making 10 videos, performed

North Okanagan homeowners can enter FireSmart contest

Pandemic pruning could earn you $150 in gardening tools with RDNO’s new contest

Vernon school district feeds hundreds

Despite pandemic, cancelled classes, School District No. 22 and Rotary deliver hampers to families

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Your morning start for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Princeton pooch tests positive for Lyme disease

Pet owners are being warned by a local veterinarian about the dangers… Continue reading

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Most Read