Summerland to expand sewer service

Deer Ridge areaa of community will be served by $4.2M expansion

The Deer Ridge area of Summerland will reeceive sewer service. (District of Summerland map)

Summerland council has approved an expansion of the municipality’s sewer system to include the Deer Ridge area.

The cost of this expansion is $4.2 million, the lowest-priced expansion option considered.

The expansion will service 101 existing lots, 87 upper development lots and 76.1 lots in the eco-village area.

Another option, servicing 104 existing lots, 87 upper development lots, 76.1 lots in the eco-village and 26 Prairie Valley Road lots, had a price tag of $6.4 million.

The $4.2 million option has the lowest capital costs and does not require a lift station for the existing properties. Because it does not have a lift station, the ongoing operational costs will be reduced, Joe Mitchell, director of works and infrastructure said in a report to council.

The cost per lot for this option will be $16,000.

The funding for this project would include $2.61 million from the BC Growing Communities Fund.

Members of the Summerland council supported the sewer expansion project.

“I think it will be well-received by the Deer Ridge people,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen said he has been advocating for sewer in the Deer Ridge area for a long time. He said the Deer Ridge area of Summerland has had sewer-related problems for years. Runoff from this area has affected lower agricultural properties.

“This will help clean up the area environmentally,” he said.

Coun. Adrienne Betts said it is important to get homes onto the sewer system and add density to the community.

“I think this project is so important when we’re talking about the growth of Summerland,” she said.

The existing sewer treatment plant, installed in the late 1990s, can handle the added capacity of these hopes. At present, nearly 9,000 individuals are on sewer in Summerland. However, there are still some areas that are not connected to the sewer and use septic systems instead.

