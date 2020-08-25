The municipality of Summerland will form a task force to consider its downtown neighbourhood plan. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to form downtown neighbourhood plan task force

Stakeholders and residents will be on committee to determine future of downtown

The municipality of Summerland is creating a downtown neighbourhood plan task force to help guide the planning process for the community.

Summerland council has identified downtown vibrancy as part of the 2019 strategic planning process and the creation of a downtown neighbourhood plan is a strategic implementation priority that will provide a long-term vision for the future growth and development of the downtown neighbourhood.

“As our community evolves and as the form and character of downtown begins to change with new investment, it is important to review existing policies as they relate to downtown and identify areas to focus on to move the downtown neighbourhood forward,” said Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer.

READ ALSO: TV movie filming to start in downtown Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland’s downtown has gone through numerous changes

“A focus on the sustainable use of existing infrastructure and an increased desire for downtown residential living require informed and updated policy responses from the District through the planning process.”

The task force will be made up of a mix of local stakeholders and residents with an interest in the future enhancement and vibrancy of the downtown neighbourhood.

Representation will include the following:

• Downtown business owners

• Residents of Summerland

• Chamber of Commerce

• Youth representatives

• School District 67

• Supportive housing and social services providers

• Arts, culture and heritage representatives

• Parks and recreation representatives

• Seniors representatives

• Development and real estate community

• Other groups as directed by council

“Council has identified the Downtown area as a key part of our strategic priorities and it is exciting to see the planning process begin,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot. “We encourage those interested in playing a role to put their names forward to be part of the Task Force that will lead the process over the coming year.”

For those that are interested in being part of the Task Force please send an Application to info@summerland.ca Application forms can be found at www.summerland.ca/your-city-hall/committees

Applications will be received until Friday Sept. 25.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa giving $82.5M for Indigenous mental health support during COVID-19
Next story
B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Just Posted

Sudden death in Lumby under investigation

No criminality suspected in unexpected death Monday

Heltman’s whereabouts unknown: Vernon Mounties

Hunt continues for man with Canada-wide arrest warrant, lifetime gun ban

$1.2M roof coming soon to Vernon pickleball courts

Construction expected this September to enclose courts

Vernon pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

COLUMN: Penticton mayor thanks those battling wildfire

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains active with minimal growth

Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Leighton Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal

Revelstoke bear saunters into downtown liquor store

It’s likely the bear will be killed by conservation officers

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Most Read