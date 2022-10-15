Summerland voters choose incumbent school trustees

Incumbents Linda Van Alphen and Dave Stathers have been re-elected as Summerland trustees on the Okanagan-Skaha School Board. (Contributed)

Dave Stathers and Linda Van Alphen have both been re-elected

Summerland’s two incumbent school trustees have been re-elected for another four-year term on the Okanagan-Skaha School Board.

Dave Stathers received 2,056 votes and Linda Van Alphen received 1,927 votes.

In addition to his role on the school board, Stathers was a teacher at Summerland Secondary School for many years. Van Alphen has been on the school board since 2002. Earlier, she has been a parent advocate in the school system.

READ ALSO: Four candidates on ballot for Summerland school trustee roles

The other two candidates for the two Summerland school trustee positions were Erin Hayman who finished with 1,261 votes and Maureen Harrington who received 600 votes.

Stathers and Van Alphen believe their experience at the school board was an asset in this election.

“Sometimes, experience is a deciding factor, especially when big decisions are ahead,” Stathers said.

Van Alphen added that she and Stathers have worked together to represent the community on the school board. “Dave and I have figured out a way to work really well together,” she said.

The school district has some big projects coming, including an $11 million gym to be constructed in Summerland, she said.

Stathers and Van Alphen will serve on the seven-member school board for the next four years.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Summerland