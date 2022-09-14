Summerland winery launches crowdfunding opportunity

A winery in Summerland has launched a crowdfunding ownership opportunity.

Okanagan Crush Pad is working with FrontFundr, a Canadian online equity crowdfunding platform, to enable members of the wine-loving public a chance to own a winery.

READ ALSO: Summerland winery appoints chief executive officer

READ ALSO: Summerland winery joins international industry climate action group

“We are offering a higher level of engagement for Canadian wine lovers above the standard wine club model,” says Okanagan Crush Pad founder Christine Coletta.

“Wine attracts people who are very interested in how it is made, the land the wines come from, and the people who craft each vintage. We have been listening to what people really want, and at the heart of it, they want a deeper connection, and to share in the rewards.”

Until recent changes to Canada’s regulatory guidelines, shareholders had to be “Accredited Investors” with a high income or net worth. This shut out many people, including those pursuing wine education or seeking micro-investments in companies.

The crowdfunding opportunity is online at www.frontfundr.com/okanagancrushpad.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WineSummerlandWinery