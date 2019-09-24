YOUTH CLUB Tom Jacques, president of the SADI Unity Youth Club, said financial difficulties have led to the closure of the youth facility. The club will close its doors on Friday, Sept. 27. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

After two decades, a youth centre in Summerland will be closing its doors on Friday.

The Summerland Asset Development Initiative’s Unity Youth Club, on Prairie Valley Road, had its origins in the late 1990s as an effort to benefit youths in the community.

Over the years, hundreds if not thousands of students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 had used the centre or participated in events organized by the youth club. The club had been open Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Other events had also been offered. For high school students, it was also open from 1 to 1:40 p.m. during the school’s lunch break.

READ ALSO: SADI elects new board

READ ALSO: Teens benefit from club involvement

Tom Jacques, president of the youth organization, said financial problems led to the decision to close the facility.

“The donations had fallen off,” he said. “We hadn’t had the money.”

The community had supported the youth centre. Each year, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant hosted a springtime fundraiser, which included a silent auction and door prizes. The Rotary Club of Summerland and other community organizations also supported the youth club over the years.

While the municipality of Summerland had provided the building and while the wages of administrative coordinator Alyson Lindsay had been covered, the facility had other bills and expenses, including utilities and vehicle costs.

Jacques said the purpose of the facility was to help youths in Summerland develop the skills and assets they needed.

However, in recent years, the number of youths participating at the youth club had been declining.

In past years, new youths would attend the facility as older students graduated, but the number of new students in recent years was significantly lower than the number of graduates.

Jacques said the decision to close the facility was a difficult one for the board members.

“Nobody really wants to have the doors shut,” he said.

He added that he hopes another organization will work to fill the vacancy left by the youth centre’s closure in the future.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boosts funding to help communities buy land for daycares
Next story
B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Just Posted

City of Vernon hosts open house on Turtle Mountain landscape care

After debates with the residents, the city will host open house to generate ideas

Offer to CUPE workers on par, better than average: District of Coldstream

96% of CUPE municipal workers vote ‘yes’ for strike action

Armstrong high school to hold tribute for Mildred Inglis

Mildred Inglis was a teacher, environmentalist and community pillar for more than four decades

Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

Derina Harvey Band kicks off the Spotlight OnSTAGE concert series with shows Oct. 4 and 5

Vernon Minor Football salutes family, fun

Annual Football Family Fun Day goes Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

LETTERS: Vernon reader says council should look to Alberta town for homeless solutions

I recently returned from a visit to Medicine Hat and normally we… Continue reading

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read