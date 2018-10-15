Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

It’s going to be a sunny week ahead in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting the Okanagan to be 15 C and sunny on Monday with a risk of frost overnight.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny at 16 C and on Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures about 15 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday is anticipated to be warm and sunny with temperatures about 15 C.

RELATED: Weekend weather update

Fog is forecast for Tuesday morning, turning to sunshine by the afternoon with a day time high of 16 C. For Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures about 14 C.

To the south of the Interior in the Similkameen, temperatures will warm up to 18 C on Monday with clear sunny skies.

Tuesday is expected to be even warmer at 19 C with sunshine and about 18 C for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts
Next story
Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

Just Posted

Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Vernon serial arsonist to face sentencing in new year

William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January

Vernon Red Lion cadet moves on after seven years in program

Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons

Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

South Okanagan man alleged to have exposed genitals to children

Penticton RCMP said incident occurred at the Kiwanis Park

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers post sweep

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Vernon Vixens go 1-3 in Diva Cup

Revelstoke women’s hockey tournament

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

Armstrong Lions and Armstrong Legion Holiday Food Drive

The date to remember this year is Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Most Read