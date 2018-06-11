A kid makes a splash at the annual Sunshine Festival, which returns to the Vernon streets June 16. (Peter Solymosi photo)

Sunshine Fest returns to Vernon streets

24th annual event runs June 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vernon’s summer kick-off party and the North Okanagan’s largest street fair and sidewalk sale, the Sunshine Festival, is back for its 24th rendition.

The annual event taking place along 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon will see thousands of people take to the streets June 16 for a day of live entertainment, food, shopping and activities for children.

“This is an important community event that gives local businesses and non-profits an opportunity to not only showcase what they do but give back,” said Dudley Coulter, events and promotions coordinator at the Downtown Vernon Association. “If the weather cooperates, we are expecting at least 15,000 attendees.”

There will be 150 vendors including 20 food trucks, eight children’s activities, two live stages and a beer garden.

For live entertainment, there are two stages located in the 3400 and 2900 blocks. The VantageOne Main Stage will feature acts such as Summerland-based rock band, Timbre Wolves, winner of the 2018 Okanagan Singer-Songwriter Competition, Soulstice Creation, what CBC RadioWest has called their “new favourite band,” daysormay and more.

The Kalavida Stage will see a variety of acts from around the world such as Bhangra, Bollywood, Japanese and First Nations traditional dancing as well as reggae, Latin and folk music.

For the kids, there will be two bouncy castles, a gigantic obstacle course, a climbing wall, face painting, stilt walking, grow your own garden activity and much more. For the adults, there’s plenty of great local finds to be found as many downtown businesses will be having sales this Saturday. There’s also a beer garden in front of The Kal.

This event is made possible by Downtown Vernon, VantageOne, 105.7 Sun FM, BCLC, Kalavida, The Rock Garden Climbing Centre, Fortis BC, Briteland, Papa John’s Pizza and Nixon Wenger LLP.

The Sunshine Festival begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

