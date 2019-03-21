Ranvir Nahal, owner of Sunterra Custom Homes (left) and Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president of Okanagan Wesbild, present $6,500 to the Vernon and District Branch of Canadian Mental Health Association as sponsor and host, respectively, of the Bollywood Bang event Saturday, April 27, at Predator Ridge Resort. (CMHA photo)

Sunterra returns as Bollywood sponsor

Vernon’s Bollywood Bang is April 27

Longtime Bollywood Bang and community supporter Sunterra Custom Homes has signed on as presenting sponsor of this year’s Bollywood Bang Vernon.

The popular event and fundraiser runs Saturday, April 27, at a new venue, Predator Ridge Resort.

“We are pleased to offer our support of this multicultural event that has made such a positive impact on so many lives in our community,” said Ranvir Nahal, owner of the award-winning construction company.

Sunterra’s generous sponsorship of $6,500 towards Bollywood will support Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Vernon and District Branch, including programs for youth and suicide prevention.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Bollywood Bang benefits CMHA

This year’s event will feature a red carpet reception, henna painting, Bhangra dancers, a feast of more than a dozen authentic delectable South Asian dishes and desserts paired with fine Okanagan wines, and a dance celebration with a live DJ, live and silent auctions with unique prize packages.

For guests who wish to dress in Bollywood-inspired attire for the event, there will be an outfit sale on Sunday at Lakers Clubhouse, 7000 Cummins Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outfits will be available in men’s and women’s fashions, with a variety of sizes, colours and styles, plus volunteers on-hand to assist with fittings and alterations.

Since inception in 2013, Bollywood Bang has raised more than $250,000 for a variety of local charities.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Bollywood Bang collects big bucks

Tickets are $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10.

A limited amount of tickets will be available to the public. To be placed on a ticket wait-list, visit https://vernon.cmha.bc.ca/bollywood-bang-ticket-wait-list/.


