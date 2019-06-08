A GoFundMe was started after the death of Kelowna DJ Braeden Souter (Dr. Brae). Photo: GoFundMe

Support flows in after death of young Okanagan DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Braeden Souter, a local DJ by the name of Dr. Brae, died earlier this week.

Messages were left on Dr. Brae’s Facebook and other social media commenting on how much the artist will be missed and a GoFundMe page has been set up for Souter’s family.

“We ask now that we come together and contribute in whatever way we can. During this difficult time, what better way to heal than to be surrounded by Dr Brae’s beautiful people. He collected only the sparkly ones, if you knew him consider yourself so incredibly lucky,” says the page.

READ MORE: ‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Souter had a substantial local following on his Facebook page and Soundcloud, and played local shows throughout the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and on the Island.

In just over 12 hours, Souter’s GoFundMe has raised over $2,000.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Vernon flag football doubles numbers

Spring league grows from 60 players to 120 in one year

More warnings issued after garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

A dozen written and three verbal warnings were issued to residents that had placed their garbage curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage day.

Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

How to Overcome Emotional Challenges will be presented on June 17

Vernon’s own appointed new RCMP commanding officer

Change of command ceremony held in Surrey to welcome new top cop

Raptors a win away from NBA title after beating Warriors 105-92

Game 5 of final series goes Monday in Toronto

Okanagan pumped for inaugural Grizzly CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Residents warn of bear sighting in Central Okanagan

A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road in Peachland

Most Read