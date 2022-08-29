(Flickr photo)

Support for TMX pipeline rises in B.C. but drops slightly in Alberta

Fifty-one per cent of people in B.C. agree with re-approval of the project, up six points since Oct survey

Support for the federally owned Trans Mountain pipeline has increased in B.C., a new Research Co. survey suggests.

Fifty-one per cent of British Columbians agree with the federal government’s decision to re-approve the project, up six points since a similar Research Co. poll was conducted in October 2021.

In Alberta, 69 per cent of people said they agree with the re-approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, down five points since a similar Research Co. survey was conducted in November 2020.

B.C. areas appearing to hold the highest level of support include southern B.C. (66 per cent), northern B.C. (61 per cent) and the Fraser Valley (58 per cent). Approval ratings are lower in Metro Vancouver (50 per cent) and on Vancouver Island (41 per cent).

The proportion of people in B.C. who want the provincial government to stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion dropped from 41 per cent in Oct 2021 to 33 per cent in July 2022, according to Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. Twenty-five per cent of residents in Alberta share the same point of view.

51 per cent (-4) of British Columbians and 61 per cent (+2) of Albertans say they are disappointed with the way the federal government has managed the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Over 70 per cent in both provinces also believe the Trans Mountain pipeline will create hundreds of jobs for residing residents.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent (-7) of British Columbians think the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion threatens the health and safety of the province’s residents. Twenty-eight per cent, (+11) of Albertans share this point of view.

Fewer than half of residents in both provinces expect gas prices to be lower now that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been re-approved – 40 per cent in Alberta and 37 per cent in B.C.

In November 2016, the federal government rejected a proposal known as the Enbridge Northern Gateway, to build a new pipeline from A.B. to B.C.’s north coast, to export oil on tankers to Asian markets.

