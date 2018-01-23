The Vernon Walk for ALS takes place June 9. (Morning Star files)

Support needed for Vernon ALS Walk

Fundraiser on June 9 could be cancelled without more volunteers

Imagine for a minute that you can’t walk, that you can’t eat, that you can’t hug your child, that you can’t tell your husband or wife that you love them.

Imagine that your mind is completely fine, but your body is progressively becoming paralyzed until finally you can no longer breathe on your own.

This is what happens if you have Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a terminal neuromuscular disease that causes the voluntary muscles—those that move legs, arms, tongue, lungs— to progressively weaken and eventually die.

It is a disease that affects not only those living with ALS, but their family and friends. There is no cure yet, but there is hope that research will find a cure, and a fundraiser planned for Vernon this summer is a part of that effort.

The Vernon WALK for ALS is scheduled to take place June 9. However, the walk is in need of more volunteers to help run the event or it faces cancellation.

If you can help out, contact Danielle Capa, with the ALS Society of B.C., at 1-800-708-3228 or email support@alsbc.ca.

These held across Canada are the single largest fundraising event for ALS research along with living assistance equipment and support.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store
Next story
Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Just Posted

Support needed for Vernon ALS Walk

Fundraiser on June 9 could be cancelled without more volunteers

Police investigating early evening robbery in Vernon

Suspect allegedly produced a knife and bound the employee’s hands and feet with packing tape

Vernon task force to address climate change

Local impact guidance sought by Vernon council

City unveils plan for new Landing park

Park to be located along several properties on Lakeshore Road

Registration opens for Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition

Lake Country - The seventh annual competition auditions are held around the Okanagan

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Drawings connect autistic student with the world

Leifen Mitchell-Banks creates colourful cartoon characters at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Most Read