Support needed for Vernon ALS Walk

Fundraiser on June 9 could be cancelled without more volunteers

Imagine for a minute that you can’t walk, that you can’t eat, that you can’t hug your child, that you can’t tell your husband or wife that you love them.

Imagine that your mind is completely fine, but your body is progressively becoming paralyzed until finally you can no longer breathe on your own.

This is what happens if you have Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a terminal neuromuscular disease that causes the voluntary muscles—those that move legs, arms, tongue, lungs— to progressively weaken and eventually die.

It is a disease that affects not only those living with ALS, but their family and friends. There is no cure yet, but there is hope that research will find a cure, and a fundraiser planned for Vernon this summer is a part of that effort.

The Vernon WALK for ALS is scheduled to take place June 9. However, the walk is in need of more volunteers to help run the event or it faces cancellation.

If you can help out, contact Danielle Capa, with the ALS Society of B.C., at 1-800-708-3228 or email support@alsbc.ca.

These held across Canada are the single largest fundraising event for ALS research along with living assistance equipment and support.



