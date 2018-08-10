Support sought for Lumby father and son after house fire

Deva and Zane Warnes lost their Lumby home to a fire July 18 and a GoFundMe page has been started to help them out as they try to rebuild their lives. (Submitted Photo)

A father and son who lost their home to a fire in Lumby last month have been left with nothing but the shirts on their backs.

Therefore a local company is calling for community support through a GoFundMe account.

“We are looking to support this family with the basic necessities they need to get themselves back on their feet as they begin the rebuilding process,” states Homestead Drywall LTD. “These funds will buy clothes, bedding, kitchen ware, toiletries, furniture and more.”

Deva Warnes and son Zane lost their Shuswap Avenue home on July 18. No one was injured from the blaze.

“After a series of explosions, the Warnes house was quickly engulfed in flames and in the end unsalvageable,” reads the GoFundMe page, started by Homestead Drywall. “This father and son are now left with nothing and will need to rebuild from the ground up.”

Other businesses are being urged to send support of monetary donations, gift cards or store credits of any kind.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Homestead via the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/warnes-house-fire-fund.

“We know that funds can be tight, therefore any support at all will go along way to getting this family up and running again,” said Homestead. “We thank all of you for your support and understanding as, ‘Giving isn’t just about making a donation but about making a difference!’ ~Kathy Calvin.”

