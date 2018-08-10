Deva and Zane Warnes lost their Lumby home to a fire July 18 and a GoFundMe page has been started to help them out as they try to rebuild their lives. (Submitted Photo)

Support sought for Lumby father and son after house fire

Shsuwap Avenue fire last month leaves home unsalvageable

A father and son who lost their home to a fire in Lumby last month have been left with nothing but the shirts on their backs.

Therefore a local company is calling for community support through a GoFundMe account.

“We are looking to support this family with the basic necessities they need to get themselves back on their feet as they begin the rebuilding process,” states Homestead Drywall LTD. “These funds will buy clothes, bedding, kitchen ware, toiletries, furniture and more.”

Deva Warnes and son Zane lost their Shuswap Avenue home on July 18. No one was injured from the blaze.

See: Lumby house sustains significant damage

“After a series of explosions, the Warnes house was quickly engulfed in flames and in the end unsalvageable,” reads the GoFundMe page, started by Homestead Drywall. “This father and son are now left with nothing and will need to rebuild from the ground up.”

Other businesses are being urged to send support of monetary donations, gift cards or store credits of any kind.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Homestead via the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/warnes-house-fire-fund.

“We know that funds can be tight, therefore any support at all will go along way to getting this family up and running again,” said Homestead. “We thank all of you for your support and understanding as, ‘Giving isn’t just about making a donation but about making a difference!’ ~Kathy Calvin.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Firefighters douse a Lumby house fire July 18 on Shuswap Avenue. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Previous story
Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire
Next story
UPDATED: Two officers killed in New Brunswick shooting are identified

Just Posted

Vernon Special Olympians golden (and silver) at Canada Games

Four Vernon basketball players win gold; Vernon soccer player wins silver

Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Recent water quality tests still show a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System.

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

Support sought for Lumby father and son after house fire

Shsuwap Avenue fire last month leaves home unsalvageable

Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures to hit region on Saturday

RCMP Musical Ride delights Kelowna crowd

After a 13 year break, the RCMP Musical Ride took over Prospera Place on Thursday.

Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

Letter: In search of Vernon Senior Secondary Grad ‘78 alumni

The graduating class is trying to get the word out via “the Mom Network.”

Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Juno-winning MonkeyJunk to close Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 19

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55 Plus Games

Two teams look to replicate undefeated 2017 championships

Vernon woman wins titles, advocates against bullying

Vernon woman wins International pageant title and uses platform to raise awareness for anti-bullying

Most Read