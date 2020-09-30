Support sought for Vernon boy battling cancer

Local mom must travel between Vernon and Vancouver while five-year-old son undergoes treatment

A Vernon mother of three has had her life turn on its head while one of her twin sons is combating Stage 4 neuroblastoma in North Vancouver.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Tonya Annecchini during these trying times that will see her and her three sons travelling between the two cities while her son, Chase, who is nearly five years old, is treated at the BC Children’s Hospital.

The campaign, organized by Lisa MacDonald on Sept. 27, has already raised more than $6,600 of the $10,000 goal.

“Chase was experiencing leg pain and weight loss mid-summer,” the organizer writes. “He was sent to the hospital in Vancouver and was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in late August.

“His treatment plan will be long and difficult and will include six months of chemotherapy followed by radiation, surgery, immunotherapy and stem cell transplants,” she writes. “This course of treatment will take 18 months to two years.”

Chase is required to stay in hospital for the majority of his treatment plan — more than five hours away from the family’s home base in Vernon.

“Tonya will, of course, be unable to work during this time,” MacDonald writes. “We are asking her friends, family and the community to help support Tonya and her boys.”

MacDonald said Safeway gift cards and gas gift cards are also greatly appreciated during these times as Annecchini must source her own meals while living in hospital.

“Whatever you can help with would be amazing big or small,” the organizer writes. “It will add up and definitely help ease this burden.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

