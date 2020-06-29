The Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna has been secured by BC Housing as a site for homeless people to be housed, which not all area residents are happy about. (Contributed) The Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna has been secured by BC Housing as a site for homeless people to be housed, which not all area residents are happy about. (Contributed)

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

Nearby West Kelowna residents of the Super 8 Motel being contracted by BC Housing as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness have not welcomed their new neighbours with open arms.

An online petition has been started to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere, which led to a meeting last week between the site managers, working for the Vernon-based Turning Points Collaborative, and some of the petition proponents.

Last week, Turning Points Collaborative invited the media to hear their point of view on the housing initiative, noting the motel houses 28 individuals at the moment, and has never had more than 30 staying there at any one time.

“We have 24/7 security on-site and we never have less than two trained community support workers on site to assist clients with supports,” said a statement from Turning Points released last Thursday.

The petition outlines some of the area residents’ concerns, including the proximity of the housing site to three schools and a daycare centre.

In their statement, Turning Points acknowledged the concerns of the residents, saying they were being taken seriously.

“We firmly believe that the first step in creating real, long-term solutions to the issues of homelessness, substance use disorders and mental health struggles is talking about these issues as a community,” said the statement.

“We hope to create an understanding. We hope to end the stigma that is associated with homelessness, mental health and substance use disorders.”

Tara Tschritter, site manager with Turning Points Collaborative Society, said the Super 8 clients are residents of West Kelowna.

“We look forward to fostering positive neighbourhood relationships and hope the community will see them for the unique humans they are,” Tschritter said.

As for those being housed in the shelter, several said they don’t want to cause stress to the community, they were just happy to not have to live on the streets.

“We don’t want to be stereotyped as being bad people for the community. We just want to be here and be part of the community,” said one client.

BC Housing also responded to the petition last week, issuing a statement that “communities are safer when people have housing. It is our experience that after a few months, residents stabilize and public disturbances decrease dramatically.”

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation, Okanagan College ink new understanding

READ MORE: Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

Just Posted

Bears hike Rail Trail near Vernon

Bears spotted throughout Greater Vernon Area reminder to be bear aware

Tear gas deployed in Enderby on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

Lumby Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

A gallery of images from a drive-in grad ceremony at Princess Margaret Secondary School, June 26

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read