Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

The B.C. Wine Institute and its members are calling a Supreme Court ruling that failed to break down interprovincial trade barriers a “missed opportunity.”

“The court’s ruling today is disappointing for the B.C. wine industry,” said Miles Prodan president and CEO of the B.C. Wine Institute in a news release. “We will continue our work both directly and through the (Canadian Vinters Association) with the federal/provincial/territorial governments’ Alcoholic Beverages Working Group, industry, governments and the provinces to remove the barriers and allow winery direct shipping to customers across Canada.”

Related: Canada’s Supreme Court to hear from small B.C. wineries

The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling on Her Majesty the Queen v. Gerard Comeau challenged restrictions on interprovincial trade, an issue the BCWI and the Canadian Vintners Association has been working on for over a decade.

On Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. (EST) the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Section 121 does not impose absolute free trade across Canada.

“Removing restrictions would have opened the door to allowing consumers to order wine for direct delivery to their home from any Canadian winery located in any province. We call that direct-to-consumer, it is something nine out of 10 Canadians believe should be permitted, and we now eagerly await the provinces making this choice available to their citizens,” said Dan Paszkowski, president and CEO of the Canadian Vinters Association.

In October 2012, Gerard Comeau of New Brunswick purchased beer and spirits in Quebec and drove back to New Brunswick. He was charged with possessing liquor purchased from outside the province in quantities that exceeded the province’s prescribed limit, an offence under section 134 of the New Brunswick Liquor Control Act. The trial judge held that section 134(b) of the Liquor Control Act constitutes a trade barrier (violating section 121 of the Constitution Act, 1867) and dismissed the charge against Mr. Comeau. The case subsequently made its way to the Supreme Court.

“It’s important to recognize that interprovincial trade barriers affect a range of industries, including wine,” said Paszkowski.

The B.C. Wine Institute and its members said unfair interprovincial trade barriers have impeded Canada’s wine industry growth and prevented consumers from purchasing the Canadian wines of their choice.

“This morning’s ruling is disappointing for our industry. Every wine producing nation in the world has direct sales within its own country” said Tony Stewart, proprietor and CEO of Quails’ Gate Winery. “Canada needs to correct this so that we can start to create a level playing field with the rest of the world.”

Canada’s wine industry had seen the ruling as a way to open the doors to direct-to-consumer wine purchases across the country. According to wine industry leaders, direct-to-consumer would lead to important growth for the industry. According to the B.C. Wine Institute, industry research shows that for every $1 spent on Canadian wine in Canada, $3.42 in Gross Domestic Product is generated across the country.

Previous story
Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border booze case
Next story
Potential school bus changes drive concern

Just Posted

Potential school bus changes drive concern

School District 22 is seeking feedback on their 2018/19 budget adjustment plan

Vernon pizza shop robbed again

Business owner feels targeted

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

Vernon author releases fourth volume of poetry

Laisha Rosnau’s Our Familiar Hunger launches April 24 at the Caetani Cultural Centre

Then and now: Oliver flooding swells over the course of a week

Even with the B.C. Wildfire Service on hand to sandbag, the increased flow is causing damage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump could bail on meeting with Kim

President Trump says he could still pull out of meeting if he feels it’s “not going to be fruitful”

Cochrane reworks ‘Big League’ for Broncos

Tom Cochrane releases his reworked version of “Big League” following Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border booze case

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Section 121 does not impose absolute free trade across Canada

Trudeau looks for less plastic, more LGBTQ rights at Commonwealth

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Commonwealth meeting in London

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe stops at $15 million

Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe site stops accepting donations as planned

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club present Primeval

Most Read