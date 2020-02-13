The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on January 16, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional.

In a pair of rulings today, the high court agreed to jointly hear the federal government’s challenges of the provincial appeal-court decisions.

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties groups in each case that argue the provincial decisions didn’t go far enough.

Although it contested the appeal-court decisions, the federal government brought in new legislation it said would end the practice of segregating prisoners who pose risks to security or themselves.

Human-rights organizations have criticized the changes as a cosmetic rebranding with insufficient safeguards.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons today for agreeing to hear the cases.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Just Posted

WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near Vernon home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Thrive Real Estate gets behind Carter Classic

Vehicle rolls after collision in Vernon

Firefighters on scene

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

Inked Lumby lady builds self esteem through cover girl contest

Tattoos therapeutic and act of self expression for Blue Ox Pub chef

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Most Read