The 65 Brentwood Imperial Youth Band surprised patrons at the Vernon Farmer’s Market with a flash mob performance on Thursday. They’ve travelled travelled from the UK to play at the Okanagan Military Tattoo this weekend. (Photo: Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star).

Surprise! British youth band holds farmer’s market flash mob

It was a boisterous Thursday morning at the Vernon Farmer’s Market as a British youth band played a flash-mob performance to an unsuspecting crowd.

The 65 Brentwood Imperial Youth Band travelled more than 7,000 km to play at the Okanagan Military Tattoo in Vernon this weekend, but not before holding a practice run in the market outside Kal Tire Place.

John Wyndham, music director of the band based in Brentwood (just east of London) says most youths join the band with little to no experience – and yet, before long, they’re ready for international tours. This time last year, the band played 12 shows in Russia in Moscow’s Red Square.

“(We’re) teaching kids not only how to play a musical instrument but how to perform, how to work as a team and all the other additional benefits that making music brings,” said Wyndham.

The band was founded in 1990 by Wyndham’s father, who he says wanted to give his kids something to do.

“Most parents in England start a soccer team for their kids. My dad started a marching band.”

With a son and a daughter currently in the band, Wyndham’s family tradition is marching on.

Drum-Major Johnny

At the Tattoo, Wyndham’s son Johnny will play the special role of Drum Major, in charge of leading the marching band as they enter Kal Tire Place.

“He’s been very fortunate to be the face of the Okanagan Military Tattoo,” his father said.

“For him it must be pretty surreal driving past an advertising billboard and seeing his face on it.”

Johnny says the journey to B.C. has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“We’ve got coaches, planes… waking up at five in the morning to get here and not much sleep that’s been happening, but it’s fantastic. We’re on the other side of the world.”

The youth band performs at the Military Tattoo at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Just Posted

