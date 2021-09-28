Surprise guilty plea derails Kelowna manslaughter trial

Noah Vaten broke down in court on Tuesday morning, returning in the afternoon with a guilty plea

In an unexpected turn of events on what was supposed to be the last day of his manslaughter trial, Noah Vaten has pleaded guilty.

As the trial resumed on Tuesday morning, Vaten admitted to having “flashbacks” over the weekend of certain details regarding the July 1, 2018 attack that killed Esa Carriere. Vaten had spent much of the last week on the stand reviewing video footage from that night before and after the killing as he was questioned by both his own lawyer and Crown prosecutors.

As the Crown showed Vaten a video of a group of figures chasing after Carriere on Tuesday, Vaten broke down into what appeared to be a panic attack just before the lunch break.

Coming back after the break, Vaten changed his plea to guilty. His co-accused, Nathan Truant, also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.

Throughout the trial, much of the focus was on Vaten — the Crown alleging he dealt the fatal stab wound to Carriere’s heart.

The case has been winding through the justice system for almost three years — Vaten and Truant were both charged in January 2019 — with several delays caused by COVID-19 and the appointment of the Crown prosecutor working the case as a Provincial Court Judge.

