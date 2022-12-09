Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officers on patrol together. (File photo)

Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officers on patrol together. (File photo)

Surrey Mounties say Surrey Police Union shared ‘protected police information’ on social media

The Surrey RCMP says it has alerted Surrey Police Service to investigate

The Surrey RCMP says the Surrey Police Union has shared “protected police information” on social media and that the Surrey Police Service has been alerted to investigate.

“Surrey RCMP is aware of a photograph of protected police information shared by the Surrey Police Union on social media. The matter has been brought to the attention of Surrey Police Service to initiate and conduct an investigation,” Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, told the Now-Leader on Thursday.

“In addition, Surrey RCMP is simultaneously investigating the origin of the photograph and will conduct a security review of the incident.”

Surrey Police Service spokesman Ian MacDonald confirmed the RCMP’s request and is investigating.

“We’ve informed the Office of the Police Complaints Commission,” he said. “We are obviously going to investigate the incident but we’re also interested in the totality of the post, which would include staffing, which would include public safety and which would include officer safety. We’re interested in everything, not just the post itself.”

Paul Daynes, of Keep the RCMP in Surrey, characterized the information as “compromising, it could potentially compromise the anonymity of the individuals concerned. That’s my understanding.

“It’s a security code, it’s supposed to be internal, it’s not supposed to be put out there in the public,” he said. “I understand it’s a big deal, that’s all I understand.”

But the SPU’s president, Staff Sgt. Rick Stewart, said the image showing “alarming staffing levels” in the dispatch centre “is in no way confidential or protected.

“In fact, all union members have a fundamental right to report public safety concerns to their superiors and/or union leadership,” he said. “Further, this information has not been previously shared with the public, and at this critical juncture in history, the SPU strongly believes that transparency, openness and accountability must be the procedural principles that guide us. As such, we released the image in support of full disclosure and an honest debate surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conroy brings rural perspective to B.C.’s bottom line, may expand speculation tax
Next story
Federal committee backs B.C. women’s calls for change to publication ban rules

Just Posted

A snowy bobcat. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Keen eye and luck keeps Vernon nature photographer clicking

The North Okanagan Knights (dark jerseys) defeated the hometown Princeton Posse 3-2 in a KIJHL shootout game Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan Knights tag Princeton Posse with rare KIJHL loss

Albertans Don Friesen (right) and George Nakashima have homes in Greater Vernon, and both men and their family and friends are in full support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s campaign to raise funds for a second CT Scanner machine. Friesen suffered a major heart attack near his Kal Lake home in 2008 and is alive today because of the efforts of the VJH staff. (Contributed)
Albertans lend support for second CT Scanner at Vernon hospital

(Pixabay image)
’No safe number’ of trips to the tanning bed, says Kelowna doctor as winter approaches