Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

The Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking information related to a sexual interference investigation involving a private instructor alleged to have abused two former students.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said investigators are not divulging what type of lessons were being taught “because it’s part of their hold-back so that they can confirm that the person has received instruction.”

“Investigators believe there may be more victims in the community and are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward,” she said.

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged with two counts of sexual interference following an investigation that began on July 9, 2019, when the RCMP learned of two youths allegedly being victimized between 2010 and 2012.

Sturko said the incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youths attended studies with a private instructor.

Staff Sergeant Lindsay O-Ruairc, of the Surrey RCMP Vulnerable Persons Section, said police “understand that reporting sexual interference can be difficult for victims” and “our investigators are compassionate and ready to listen, and we have victim services staff who can help support you throughout the process.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
