Amy Reid photo

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

You’ve heard of putting the cart before the horse? Here’s putting the police car before the force.

The showcasing of a “Surrey Police” car outside City Hall today is raising eyebrows as the provincial government has not yet approved city council’s plan to transition from the RCMP to a made-in-Surrey police force.

The Surrey RCMP declined to comment Tuesday morning on the display as Mayor Doug McCallum delivered his first state of the city address.

“I don’t think we’ll be speaking to that,” Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader.

At council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 5th, it served notice to the provincial and federal governments that Surrey is ending its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force.

“The only thing I can say is we have not seen the report,” said Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama. “I know the solicitor general is waiting for the report and we will give it a very serious study because our primary goal is to ensure that there is a safe and judicious transition, if there is one.”

“I would be silly of me to comment before the report, right?”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise
Next story
Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Just Posted

Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Vernon man seeks witness to incident that resulted in serious head injury

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Park will remain open while road work takes place.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Okanagan man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Toddler air lifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Man who allegedly beat mother charged

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Most Read