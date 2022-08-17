RCMP badge (file photo)

Surveillance leads to arrest of Vernon man in theft

RCMP catch up with 35-year-old Emerson Bunn

Video footage shared by the media led to theft charges for a 35-year-old Vernon man.

A news article published on July 27 showed a man checking a pickup truck before entering a storage compartment attached to the vehicle, which was parked at a business in the 5200 block of 24th Street.

The video was reviewed by investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit, who were able to identify the suspect as Emerson Bunn, who was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

Bunn remains in custody pending a future court date.

“Police want to remind the public to report crime and suspicious activity when it happens,” said Cpl. Neil Body, media relations officer. “All complaints of crime reported to the police will be investigated, followed up on, and could lead to charges.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
RCMPtheft

