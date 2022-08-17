Surveillance leads to arrest of Vernon man in theft

Video footage shared by the media led to theft charges for a 35-year-old Vernon man.

A news article published on July 27 showed a man checking a pickup truck before entering a storage compartment attached to the vehicle, which was parked at a business in the 5200 block of 24th Street.

The video was reviewed by investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit, who were able to identify the suspect as Emerson Bunn, who was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

Bunn remains in custody pending a future court date.

“Police want to remind the public to report crime and suspicious activity when it happens,” said Cpl. Neil Body, media relations officer. “All complaints of crime reported to the police will be investigated, followed up on, and could lead to charges.”

READ MORE: Man who killed Greater Victoria teen in 2010 denied parole

READ MORE: Body found in North Thompson River confirmed to be missing Alberta man

Brendan Shykora

RCMPtheft