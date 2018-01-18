The Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan is conducting a follow-up survey on multiculturalism and immigration. (Thinkstock photo)

Survey aids Social Planning Council

The Social Planning Council is conducting a follow-up survey on immigration and multiculturalism

The Social Planning Council is conducting a follow-up survey on immigration and multiculturalism in the coming weeks, so local residents may receive a phone call.

The first survey was conducted in January 2015 and will serve as a benchmark study.

The telephone survey of 300 randomly selected residents began Tuesday and will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The Social Planning Council is encouraging citizens to take part in the statistically-valid survey if they are contacted.

The survey seeks the opinions of Vernon residents on immigration and multiculturalism in order to identify potential opportunities for making Vernon more welcoming to newcomers and supporting their settlement and retention once in our city.

“We are competing on a global stage for skilled talent to support economic growth and business retention and development for all. It is important for Vernon to be proactive in attracting and keeping newcomers in our community,” said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council.

“Canada has an aging demographic with a declining birth rate and will need to depend on immigration for social and economic growth in the coming years.”

This study is part of Vernon’s Immigration and Settlement Strategy to support the work of the Local Immigration Partnership Council, and funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

The survey is being conducted by a local professional research and coordinated by Pinnacle Communications & Media Inc for the Social Planning Council.

For more information, please contact: info@socialplanning.ca.

