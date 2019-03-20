The GSWS 295 class, that studies Current Topics in Women’s Studies installed poster boards into the doors of the bathrooms to conduct an anonymous survey amongst students. Photo: Jodie Miner

Flush away negativity: Okanagan College bathroom survey brings body positive message

The survey asked women to take a minute to ‘flush’ negativity in Kelowna

Okanagan College students that use the women’s bathroom in the Centre for Learning building closed stall doors to a surprise.

The GSWS 295 class, that studies Current Topics in Women’s Studies, installed poster boards into the doors of the bathrooms to conduct an anonymous survey amongst students.

The survey asked that students took a moment to flush “negative thoughts about body size, weight, fat shaming, discrimination and sexism,” and asked that they not flush “confidence, self love, strength, fearlessness, inner beauty and courage because you ARE beautiful.”

READ MORE: B.C. man believed to be first Canadian to get intravenous gene therapy

Students used stickers to answer the poll.

Jodie Miner, a fourth year Business Administration student said it was refreshing to see a unique anonymous survey at the college.

“I like the way that they worked in flushing to reinforce flushing out negative ideas that people have about their bodies,” said Miner.

“Students are under a lot of pressure and some students feel pushed even further to have a bikini body in time for summer.”

READ MORE: Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

READ MORE: Kelowna tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

The GSWS 295 students have been studying how the fear and hatred of fat bodies reinforces related systems of oppression like sexism, ableism, colonialism and homophobia, according to a statement posted in the bathroom.

“We invite you to take a moment and consider how this exhibit disrupts popular beliefs about beauty, health, idealized bodies and society,” reads the poster.

READ MORE: Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Second year marketing student, Paulina Rojas said she enjoyed how anonymous the survey was and that she was able to see other people’s honest answers who had used the stickers.

“I think that it’s a really unique way that you can survey people that really don’t want to talk about certain topics,” said Rojas.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.
Next story
Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Just Posted

UPDATE: Explosive Disposal Unit has arrived on scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police are awaiting the ordnance disposal unit

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Vernon RCMP kick off impaired driving prevention week with drunk driving arrest

Impaired Driving Prevention Week encourages Canadians to drive sober.

Dust advisory continues for a third day

It is recommended that persons with chronic underlying medical conditions postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Vernon Vipers strike back, beat Smoke Eaters in Game 3

Vernon Vipers score the winning goal in the final minute for a 4-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Vernon’s History in Pictures

A look back in time at the city we call home

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

Most Read