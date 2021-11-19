A view of Falkland, a community that’s soon going to have a new park. (CSRD image)

A view of Falkland, a community that’s soon going to have a new park. (CSRD image)

Surveys launched for Scotch Creek and Falkland parks

Lynes Road Community Park proposed for Falkland

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is looking for public input on a pair of community parks, one existing and one planned.

On Nov. 18, the CSRD announced it had launched two surveys regarding parks in Scotch Creek and Falkland.

The first survey is for Rose Clifford Community Park in Scotch Creek. The goal of the survey is to find out how residents and visitors think the park can be improved by making the best use of space there.

“Survey participants will be able to rank their preferences for potential new amenities and help select their desired locations on a digital map,” reads a CSRD news release.

The second survey is for a new, undeveloped area in Falkland near the community’s fire hall and elementary school. Under the working name Lynes Road Community Park, the survey asks residents what they’d like to see to make the park a “vibrant and well-used recreational space.” It also asks residents what they’d like the park to be named.

The surveys will be available online at csrd.civilspace.io/en until Dec. 3, 2021. According to the CSRD, following the surveys, a conceptual design for each park will be developed and presented to the public for further comment.

Read more: Shuswap Tourism to focus on promoting salmon run next year

Read more: Column: Activist whose name included on some Salmon Arm signs remembered

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Previous story
‘Shocked by the level destruction’: Rescuers in Princeton recap the week it was
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap dairy producers, farmers grapple with impact of highway closures

Just Posted

With road access to the Lower Mainland shut off due to flooding and debris flows, Jake Dewitt of Sicamous’ D Dutchmen Dairy said they’ve had to increase production to meet a spike in demand that has resulted in dairy aisles being cleared out at local grocery stores. (D Dutchmen Dairy/Facebook photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap dairy producers, farmers grapple with impact of highway closures

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Flooding-induced B.C. highway closures have caused a world of problems for Vernon trucking companies and their drivers. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Drivers stuck on coast as B.C. highway closures leave Vernon trucking companies in a rut